Girl Scouts deliver donated girl scout cookies to frontline workers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The cookie selling season was sadly cut short thanks to coronavirus concerns( however hasn’t ceased girl scouts together with Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes by attaining their objectives.

How it works is that you can still buy cookies for yourself or a friend on line, but it is also possible to help the women sell their excess of cookies by devoting them to frontline workers. The girl scouts have donated many boxes to physicians, physicians, police officers, firefighters, military and so a lot more individuals working hard throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes, Karmen Lemke states that this is a win-win scenario for everybody since we are capable to return to those affected by coronavirus, but in addition can promote their cookies to aid finance troop activities such as camps, community service jobs, pastries, membership dues and much more.

This year that they now have 10,000 instances of cookies left. Click HERE to purchase or contribute cookies. The cash along with also the cookies stay neighborhood.

The Girl Scouts are ongoing to work towards their targets and projects and promote others to get involved. If you are considering joining a troop, click on HERE.