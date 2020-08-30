Girl Scout troop makes PPE for elementary school

Emma Bangerter, a fifth grader at Wildcat Mountain Elementary School in Highlands Ranch– and a member of Troop 65430– states the battles connected with resuming schools in the middle of a pandemic influenced hertroop

“My Girl Scout troop and I came up with the idea for this project out of the need…to ease the tension of going back to school for staff and students,” Bangerter, 10, informed CNN. “So using our troop’s cookie money, we bought the material to make the sneeze guards, reusable masks and mask lanyards.”

Bangerter states most trainees at Wildcat are education through a hybrid design– they go to school in-person for 2 days a week and find out practically recentlies.

She states her troop’s contribution was a one-time deal, however they might make more PPE if required.

“At first, it was kind of tricky to learn how to do everything, but we kind of picked it up as we went and now we’re really good at making them,” Bangerter stated. “Our whole Girl Scout troop was there to drop off the supplies. Our principal cried a little bit because she was so happy.” Molly Milley, the principal at Wildcat Mountain Elementary School, states that when the school thought about resuming, authorities asked themselves how to make it take place securely and efficiently. “One of our primary values is in working with students in small groups and in one-on-one scenarios, and in order to do that we knew we would need plexiglass barriers,” Milley informed CNN through e-mail. “I asked our school district for 40, however they might just …

