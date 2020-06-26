Girl murdered in Washington is identified 43 years later by DNA taken from her hair

A teenage girl whose human body was left unrecognizable after her murderer shot her seven times in the face area in Washington State is finally identified 43 years later by DNA taken from her hair.

Police have revealed the name of the woman as Elizabeth ‘Lisa’ Ann Roberts.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the teenager by analysing the DNA from the hair of her exhumed human anatomy.

Roberts, who was reported as a runaway a couple of weeks prior to her murder, was hitchhiking when she was picked up by David Roth, who strangled her and shot her repeatedly in the face when she rejected his sexual advances.

The bullet wounds left Roberts’ corpse unrecognizable, and without any kind of identification entirely on her human anatomy, police were not able to identify her.

Adding to the disfigurement, Roberts was left to decompose for five days in the summer heat before being found by locals.

Police drew up a composite sketch of the 17-year-old but no-one came forward to recognize her.

Robert’s murderer Roth was later arrested and confessed to the killing, but he said he had maybe not asked for the girl’s name.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Team, Cold Case Team and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, this week reported the identity of Roberts, who had previously been dubbed Precious Jane Doe.

The Sheriff’s Office praised a new scientific technique in the identification process.

‘The DNA used for the identification was obtained from Lisa’s hair using a new scientific technique developed by Dr. Ed Green, a scientist of ancient DNA and paleogenomics,’ the Sheriff’s Office said in statement, based on Fox News.

‘This new technique, previously regarded as impossible, enables DNA-based forensics from rootless hair as well as other difficult sources.’

The police department began attempting to identify the lady after exhuming her human anatomy in 2008.

They were originally working on the assumption that the Jane Doe was between the ages of 25 and 35, which the DNA analysis contradicted.

Snohomish County Detective Jim Scharf nicknamed the lady ‘precious Jane Doe’, after she became ‘precious’ to him in his hunt to return her remains to her family.

The scientific methods also allowed investigators to make a family tree in order to return the girl’s remains to her kin.

Police said Roberts is to be buried at a family plot and a memorial service is scheduled.