Girl killed as Saudi bulldozers demolish family home in Asir – Middle East Monitor

A Saudi girl has reportedly been killed as bulldozers destroyed her family home in the southern region of Asir.

According to PressTV, the kid has been identified as Noura from the governorate of Harajah. She died on Wednesday as a few bulldozers were ordered to raze buildings alleged to have already been constructed without permits.

A report by the New Khaleej yesterday unmasked that Noura was killed while she slept in her home. Images of the slain child and video footage of the demolition circulated on Twitter, with the hashtag “Critical assaults kill the girl Noura” in Arabic being used to highlight the crime.

هنا تم دهس طفلة بريئة لأن اهلها بنو هذه الاعشاش في مكان غلط بحسب قول المسؤلين والأبشع ان المعلقين فالتاق يحملون الطفلة وأهلها المسؤلية ..

الأنسانية صايرة معدومة🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/jAJMquKrv2 #تعديات_الحرجه_تقتل_الطفله_نورة — ملكة👸🏻 (@bodour_alyami) June 10, 2020

The incident has led to outrage in the kingdom, with many activists criticising local officials and the urban planning committee, calling for all those responsible to be held accountable.

Public Prosecutor Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al-Moajab has apparently ordered a study into circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

In April, Saudi forces shot and killed a citizen who refused to vacate his home in order to pave just how for constructing Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s so-called NEOM mega-project.

Abdul Rahman Al-Huwaiti was a prominent person in the Al-Huwaiti tribe, which had lived in the north-western area Al-Khuraybah for years and years. Eight tribal members were arrested days after his murder.

