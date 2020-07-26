Girl, 9, with no underlying health conditions is Florida’s youngest to die from coronavirus

Kimora ‘Kimmie’ Lynum, 9, of Putnam County, Florida, passed away from coronavirus problems on July 17, regardless of not having any recognized pre-existing health conditions.

Kimora ‘Kimmie’ Lynum, 9, of Putnam County, Florida, passed away from coronavirus problems on July 17, regardless of not having any recognized pre-existing healthconditions

Lynum, who is the 5th small to have actually passed away of coronavirus in Florida, had actually been taken to the health center due to a high fever, her cousin and household representative Dejeon Cain stated, according toCNN

Cain stated that Lynum, a just kid, was sent out house from the health center which she collapsed quickly later on.

It’s uncertain how or when Lynum was exposed to coronavirus, as her household stated that she had actually appeared to be healthy, did not go to school or camp and had actually invested the summertime in your home.

Putnam County health employees verified Lynum’s death Thursday and showed that her capturing coronavirus was not take a trip associated, WCJB reported.

Health department records specified that Lynum had actually not remained in close contact with anybody who had coronavirus, either.

Her mom was evaluated for the infection, however, since Saturday, is still waiting on the outcomes.

Cain called Lynum ‘incredible’ and stated that she ‘was constantly delighted and made everyone delighted.’

A vigil was kept in Lynum’s memory in Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday, a week after her death

The little girl’s death is stated to be ‘like a double whammy,’ as Cain stated that her dad had actually been killed inJune

‘It was really hard, we simply buried him and now we’re burying her. The household is distressed,’ Cain informed My CBS 4.

A vigil was held for Lynum in Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday, throughout which more than 100 individuals – using masks – collected to release balloons in her honor.

Cain stated that Lyum ‘didn’t have a possibility to live her life however she was constantly delighted, she was durable and she simply was an outbound girl.’

Lynum’s household is asking that FloridaGov Ron DeSantis reevaluate opening schools too early, as the state is significantly being damaged bycoronavirus

The family said the girl was 'delighted' and called her a 'stunning soul'

Lynum’s cousin, Dejeon Cain (envisioned), prompted FloridaGov Ron DeSantis not to resume schools too early. Lynum’s school district means to resume schools on August 24

As of Saturday, Florida now has actually more verified coronavirus cases – 414,511 overall – than previous pandemic center New York state. Florida is now in 2nd location for many infection cases, behind California, according to CNBC.

Health authorities stated the variety of coronavirus hospitalizations has actually increased by 79 percent considering that July 4.

‘The guv requirements to be truthful with individuals, by not being truthful, it puts everybody at danger, and we can’t utilize our kids as pawns and put them out there out to die,’ Cain stated.

‘Kimmie was a gorgeous soul who could not live her life and if we do not get control of this we’ll have more of this in the state,’ Cain included.

Putnam County school district Superintendent Richard Surrency informed My CBS 4 that they are still preparing to resume schools on August24

Surrency psychological health individuals are ‘on call’ for Lynum’s instructors and schoolmates. He likewise stated that the school district has actually worked with and more trained more cleaning up personnel in an effort to make certain schools are safe for trainees to returnto

The 4 other kids who passed away from coronavirus resided in other parts of the state.

Prior kids who passed away of coronavirus in Florida are an 11- year-old young boy in Miami-Dade County; an 11- year-old girl in Broward County; a 16- year-old girl in Lee County and a 17- year-old young boy in PascoCounty

As of July 17, a reported 23,170 minors have actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus inFlorida

Lynum’s household have actually begun a GoFundMe, looking for to raise $10,000 to aid cover her funeral service costs.

‘We are fundraising to assist the household of little, sweet Kimora put her to rest wonderfully; so that she can be kept in mind as the sweet soul in the next life as she remained in this one,’ the household composed.