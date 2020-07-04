Girl, 2, dies at house as police launch investigation into ‘unexplained’ incident
Police are investigating after the death of a two-year-old girl at a house that is being treated as ‘unexplained’.
Officers were called to an address in Redding, Falkirk, on July 2 around 10.25am after reports of a two-year-old girl becoming unwell.
Paramedics attended the scene but she was pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ‘Around 10.25am on Thursday, July 2, officers were called to an address in Ward Avenue, Redding, Falkirk, following a report of a two-year-old girl becoming unwell.
‘The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the little one was pronounced dead a few days later.
‘Enquiries are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained pending a post mortem.’
