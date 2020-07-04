Girl, 2, dies at house as police launch investigation into ‘unexplained’ incident



  • Officers were called to an address in Redding, Falkirk, on July 2 around 10.25am
  • A two-year-old girl had become unwell and she died a short time later 
  • Forensic officers conducted searches of the household home and so are awaiting post mortem results 

Police are investigating after the death of a two-year-old girl at a house that is being treated as ‘unexplained’. 

Officers were called to an address in Redding, Falkirk, on July 2 around 10.25am after reports of a two-year-old girl becoming unwell.  

Paramedics attended the scene but she was pronounced dead a short time later. 





A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ‘Around 10.25am on Thursday, July 2, officers were called to an address in Ward Avenue, Redding, Falkirk, following a report of a two-year-old girl becoming unwell.

‘The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the little one was pronounced dead a few days later.

‘Enquiries are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained pending a post mortem.’

