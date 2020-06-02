Girl, 18, is arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 18, stabbed to death in ‘domestic incident’

An 18-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Coventry final night time.

The sufferer, additionally 18, died after what police termed a ‘home incident’ and officers usually are not in search of anybody else in reference to it.

It was unclear this morning what relationship if any there was between the sufferer and the girl arrested.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from Coventry police murder staff, stated: ‘This is a tragic loss of a younger man’s life.

Middle Ride in Coventry, the place police imagine the 18-year-old was stabbed earlier than he died in hospital

‘An investigation is underway and a forensic examination of the scene is at present going down as we attempt to set up what occurred.

‘I’d urge anybody with any data to contact us as quickly as they will.’

West Midlands Police added: ‘Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a person sadly misplaced his life final night time in Coventry.

‘We had been referred to as to reviews of an injured man taken to hospital at round 10:10pm. Unfortunately, regardless of the very best efforts of medical employees he later died.

Coventry Police printed a Tweet concerning the incident earlier this morning. They usually are not in search of anybody else in reference to the death

‘The 18-year-old is thought to have been stabbed shortly earlier than on Middle Ride in the Willenhall space of the town.

‘An 18-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of murder not lengthy after and is at present in custody.

‘The incident is thought to be home associated and we’re not in search of anybody else at this stage.’