Girl, 14, is doused in petrol and torched to death by her uncle in Pakistan

A 14- year-old girl was doused in petrol and torched to death by her uncle after her dad disallowed her from weding her cousin inPakistan

The girl’s dad Mohammad Yousuf rejected a marital relationship proposition from his sibling Mohammad Yaqoob, who desired to wed the 14- year-old girl, called Sadia, to his child in Chiniot,Punjab

The dad had actually currently assured the girl to another relative 2 months prior, according to Gulf News

Police stated last Friday, the uncle lay in wait up until Sadia returned to her household house and doused the teenager in petrol prior to setting her alight.

A 14- year-old girl was doused in petrol and torched to death by her uncle after her dad disallowed her from weding her cousin inPakistan Pictured: An Islamic Organisation demonstration versus ‘honour killings’ of females in Lahore on November 21, 2008

They included that she was left alone with her injuries and that nobody was in your house.

After the attack, the child handled to escape from her house and was hurried to healthcare facility, where she was later on noticable dead.

According to reports, the moms and dads and other member of the family attempted to cover the criminal activity, informing others that the girl had actually been hurt and passed away in a dreadful cylinder blast.

Police discovered opposing aspects in the declarations of her moms and dads and in- laws and ultimately took the uncle into custody. He admitted throughout questioning.

Last month, the body of a 24- year-old lady was discovered after she was stoned to death in an honour killing in Pakistan.

Last month, the body of a 24- year-old lady was discovered after she was stoned to death in an honour killing in Pakistan (A Pakistani human rights activist holds a placard throughout a demonstration in Islamabad on May 29, 2014)

National Highway and Motorway Police discovered a mutilated body with extreme head injuries near the Indus Highway on June27

Local cops were able to recognize the body of that of Waziran who lived in the town of Wadda Chachar.

It is thought the lady, Waziran, had actually been showered with stones and consistently struck with a wood stick in Jamshoro and cops are dealing with her death as an honour killing.