Girl, 10, watches stunning rainbow form as storm clouds part over the Lake District

This striking image reveals a 10- year-old girl viewing a remarkable rainbow arc through the storm clouds over the Lake District throughout a quick break in the heavy rainstorms that have actually damaged Britain.

It was drawn from the top of the Langdale Pikes in the Lake District, Cumbria, by professional photographer and holidaymaker Chris Orange, 46.

It reveals his youngest child Amy, 10, standing atop the Fell, looking out over the irregular Lake District weather condition, with Great Langdale extending all the escape to Lake Windermere in the range.

Mr Orange stated: ‘The weather condition has actually felt actually significant here – we have actually had the most amazing spells of heavy rain, followed by these amazing rainbows with such strong colour. If you climb up high enough up the Fells, you can enjoy the weather condition roll in and after that alter when it shows up.’

It comes as July is set to end with rainstorms today as heavy showers continue to hammer Britain ahead of sizzling temperature levels in August.

Two inches of rain fell over night and will continue to blight much of the nation throughout the day as it integrates with strong winds.

Gales topping 40 miles per hour began lashing the west of the UK last night and have actually continued into the early morning ahead of another dull day forBritons It might likewise feel clammy as temperature levels reach 72 F (22 C) in the south east.

Thunder and lightning even struck from Burnham- on-Sea to Clevedon in Somerset today, however was brief lived according to residents.

There are no weather condition cautions in location throughout the nation today, however the Met Office encouraged chauffeurs to make sure since there will be a great deal of water on the roadways due to the heavy showers.

RNLI saves 2 kids who were caught by the tide while out fishing in Scotland Volunteers from RNLI Peterhead were called out to save 2 kids who were fishing and ended up being caught by the tide. The team were called out at 3.07 pm on Sunday by the kids, who had actually been fishing in the Bullers of Buchan, in North Haven. They understood the tide had actually been available in and were not able to securely return to coast. After getting a 999 call, the RNLI team released the Y Boat – an effective, inflatable boat – which permitted them to get as near to the kids as possible. After being fitted with life vest, they were securely drawn from the cliffs and back to coast. Patrick Davidson, deputy coxswain at Peterhead Lifeboat, applauded the kids for their clever and quick actions, which led to a safe rescue.

BBC weather condition speaker and meteorologist Simon King stated: ‘It’s a dreadful start to the day here in the North West, the pitter patter of rain on the umbrella.

‘Heavy rain throughout lots of parts of the UK today. It’s not rather there yet throughout northern Scotland however that rain is going to move its method throughout the course of the early morning.

‘It will be maybe drier in the future in north west Scotland, Northern Ireland, through Wales and the south west of England as that rain begins to remove towards the North and the East.

‘It’s rather windy here as well, rather breezy actually throughout many locations. And it’s going to feel disappointingly cool once again for July with an optimum of temperature levels just actually getting to around 14 to 17 degrees in northern locations, maybe approximately 20/21 C in the south east of England.

‘But that wind will take the edge off the temperature levels. As for Tuesday a little much better and drier, there’s very little in the method of rain – other than in the north east of Scotland, however rather cloudy.’

It comes ahead of a sizzling August as the mercury is set to soar to 86 F (30 C) by the end of the week, with the south east keeping the bulk of the heat.

The Met Office describes a ‘really quick warm spell’ at the end of the week with a ‘bargain of sunlight’ and it fuming in south eastern locations.

But it cautioned of spread showers and thunderstorms which will ‘most likely present cooler, more adjustable conditions from the west next weekend’.

Moving into August, meteorologists forecast ‘adjustable weather condition’ as bands of rain are signed up with by strong winds which are separated by ‘brighter, showery conditions’ throughout the nation.

Gales topping 40 miles per hour began lashing the west of the UK last night and have actually continued into the early morning ahead of another dull day for Britons (imagined, Withington Baths & & Leisure Centre in Manchester

Thunder and lightning even struck from Burnham- on-Sea to Clevedon in Somerset today, however was brief lived according to residents

Man’s body is pulled from the sea in choppy waters in Dorset A male’s body was pulled from the sea in Dorset over the weekend. The Weymouth Lifeboat Facebook page stated an individual was having trouble in the water near Portland Bill at 1.30 pm on Saturday. The guy’s body was discovered at around 2pm in the choppy waters. Multiple teams performed CPR on the guy prior to he was flown to healthcare facility – where he was later on noticable dead. The Facebook post read: ‘Both Weymouth RNLI lifeboats released to individual in the water. ‘Weymouth RNLI All- weather condition lifeboat was gone for 1.29 pm on Saturday, July 25, following a report from Solent Coastguard of an unconscious male swimmer in the water close to PortlandBill The Inshore lifeboat was likewise released soon later on at 1.33 pm. ‘In hard situations of bad presence and choppy sea conditions the casualty was found by the Inshore lifeboat some 300 m South West from Portland Bill and taken onboard at 2.00 pm.’ It included: ‘When Coastguard rescue helicopter 175 showed up on scene the casualty was moved from the all-weather lifeboat into the helicopter and taken straight to Poole Hospital where soon after arrival he was unfortunately noticable dead.’

The Met Office site includes all parts of the nation need to experience some droughts, however they are most likely to be in the east than the west.

Yesterday Britons were dealt with to yet another soaking Sunday as the summer season’s horrendous weather condition continued. Thunder and rain hit the nation once again after showers and a little twister swept through the UK on Saturday.

The early morning saw bright spells for many locations and although a scattering of showers established some southern and eastern parts stayed dry.

But it ended up being windy in the far north west, with more consistent rain later on in the day marking an abrupt end to the mini heatwave.

On Saturday a yellow thunderstorm caution remained in location, with thunder and lightning seen throughout the south up till midnight.

Despite the downpours the other day, temperature levels stayed fairly high, with peaks of 75 F (24 C) in the south of the nation.

It followed a twister hit Northampton at around 8pm on Saturday, destructive houses and allocations. Footage revealed the tornado flinging particles into the air which left sheds reversed and sent out fence panels air-borne.

Locals reported tiles being ripped from roofs, power lines boiling down and trampolines and bins being raised from gardens.

Joe Minney from Moulton stated: ‘My restroom window blew open and my blind was removed the mendings. My bins were blown over and the rubbish chucked up into the air actually high.

‘You could not hear anything however the large holler of the wind as the twister ripped through the back of the home and the allocations. Luckily we have an eight-foot brick wall surrounding our garden so no fences dropped.

‘But it was insane. The door was open to let a breeze in however never ever anticipated a twister to come past I could not physically shut the back entrance.’