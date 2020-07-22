Giotto Large Half Gallon/64OZ Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Straw – Leakproof Tritan BPA Free Fitness Sports Water Jug with Time Marker to Ensure You Drink Enough Water Daily



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 04:31:45 UTC – Details)

Product Description

【Distinct Carry Design】Designed with detachable paracord handle, which is made of the highest quality ropes, makes this 64 oz water bottle comfortable and fashionable to carry around. When disassembled, the Paracord handle can be used as a rope that can be stretched for 10-15 feet. With anti skid grip design also give you another option to carry it in different occasions.

【Half Gallon Large Capacity】Large 64 OZ capacity ensures you enjoy one full water bottle/jug without having to refill it frequently.Featured with measuring scale help you check the actual amount of water intake easily and clearly. Suitable for running,hiking, cycling, travel and any outdoor activities.

【BPA Free & Convenient Design】 Made of quality food grade eco-friendly reusable tritan plastic, this water bottle is 100% BPA & TOXIN FREE,odour free and healthy for your daily water drinking. Dust free cap with a seal ring makes it 100% leakproof. One removable straw allows you to enjoy spill-proof sipping.It can also be used without straw,a dual-purpose water bottle.Wide-mouth opening is easy to fill with ice cubes and clean.

【Ideal Gift & Use Tips】Comes with a variety of vibrant colors, it is an ideal for your beloved ones, to help them keep hydrated and healthy! Do not drop it;Not dishwasher safe;Clean with baking soda and vinegar.