Giorgio Piola launches new SPEEDTRAP Kickstarter

Formula 1’s premier technical artist, Giorgio Piola, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to allow fans of the sport a direct-to-consumer opportunity that makes this collectible timepiece much more affordable and with exclusive gifts on offer too.

Piola, who has attended more grands prix than anyone in history, has launched his newest line of watches, the SPEEDTRAP collection, on a limited endeavor basis being offered first through crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

Throughout the campaign, a Piola SPEEDTRAP timepiece can be had starting at $400, which is a song for a unique and storied piece of F1-inspired history.

The Piola SPEEDTRAP designs feature easily interchangeable silicone straps, tachometers on the bezel, and five distinct colors, each with a Piola technical illustration etched into the back of the case. The timepieces are powered by a high-precision Swiss movement, are assembled in Switzerland, and proudly bear the “Swiss Made” designation on their faces.

The modified Ronda 5040.D chronograph measures tenths of seconds, seconds and minutes, and incorporates both a date and seconds dial. The crystal is anti-reflection coated damage-resistant sapphire and the case is comprised of…