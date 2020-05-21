Giorgio Chiellini ‘admires’ Luis Suarez for biting him at World Cup | Football News





Italy protector Giorgio Chiellini was attacked by Uruguay ahead Luis Suarez throughout their 2014 World Cup clash

Italy protector Giorgio Chiellini has actually exposed that he appreciates Uruguay ahead Luis Suarez for biting him throughout a warmed suit at the 2014 WorldCup

Suarez, that ran away penalty throughout the video game, was later on outlawed for 4 months plus 9 internationals – yet Chiellini claimed he birthed no animosity in the direction of him.

“Malice is part of football, I wouldn’t call it illegitimate. To get past a rival you have to be smart,” the Juventus captain claimed in his brand-new memoir.

” I appreciate his shrewd.

“If he lost it, he’d become an ordinary forward.”

The suit was goalless at the moment of the event yet Uruguay nabbed a late victor for a 1-0 success which took them via to the round of 16 at Italy’s cost.

Despite the loss and also fight marks, Chiellini states he delighted in the difficulty of facing Suarez, that left Liverpool to sign up with Barcelona adhering to the event.

“I marked (Edinson) Cavani for most of the match, another guy who is difficult to mark and who we didn’t hold back against,” Chiellini proceeded.

“Suddenly I noticed that I had been bitten in the shoulder. It just happened, but that’s his strategy in hand-to-hand combat and, if I may say so, it’s mine too. He and I are alike, and I like to take on attackers like him.”