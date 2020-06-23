Gionee Watch 4 and 5, and Senorita With IP68 Rating, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India

Gionee has launched three smartwatches in India, the Gionee Watch 5 (GSW5), Gionee Watch 4 (GSW4), and Gionee Senorita (GSW3). The Gionee Watch 5 has an oblong form, the Gionee Watch 4 has a round dial, whereas the Senorita comes in a smaller round design aimed toward girls, as per Gionee. The three smartwatches are a part of the corporate’s Smart ‘Life’ Watches collection of finances pleasant smartwatches that additionally contains final yr’s Gionee Smart ‘Life’ Watch (GSW1).

Gionee Watch 5, Gionee Watch 4, Senorita: Price in India

The Gionee Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 2,499 and is on the market in 4 finishes specifically, Matte Grey, Perfect Black, Rose Pink, and Vivid Blue. The Gionee Watch 4 is priced at Rs. 4,599 and comes with a premium leather-based strap. Finally, the Senorita is priced at Rs. 3,499 and comes in a Metallic Golden + black leather-based strap and Metallic Silver + white leather-based strap variant.

All three watches, as per the corporate, will probably be obtainable for buy from Flipkart from immediately, June 23.

Gionee Watch 5 specs

The Gionee Watch 5 incorporates a 1.3-inch (240×240 pixels) TFT contact show. It has a plastic case with a tempered glass panel. You get a 160mAh battery that Gionee says can last as long as 5 days (relying on alert frequency) with a standby time of 15 days. It makes use of Bluetooth v4.Zero to attach with the G Buddy app as all three smartwatch fashions are a part of the corporate’s G Buddy ecosystem. The app runs on Android model 5.1 or above and iOS model 9.Zero or above. The Gionee Watch 5 is IP68 water-resistant as properly.

The options embody 24×7 real-time coronary heart fee monitor, blood Oxygen monitor, auto exercise tracker, work out monitor, sleep monitor, and pedometer. The Gionee Watch 5 additionally comes with monitoring for a number of sports activities modes together with strolling, working, biking, climbing, and extra. You may also use the smartwatch for normal capabilities like remotely controlling the smartphone’s digital camera and get notifications from varied apps. In phrases of dimensions, the smartwatch measures 35×41.5x10mm.

Gionee Watch 4 specs

The Gionee Watch 4 incorporates a 1.2-inch Transflective Always-on show with a decision of 240×240 pixels. It can be IP68 licensed and has an alloy metallic physique. The battery is bigger at 350mAh and Gionee says it may last as long as 12 days and has a 20-day standby. The Gionee Watch 4 has Bluetooth v5.Zero for connectivity. Its characteristic set contains 24×7 actual time coronary heart fee monitoring, Geo-magnetic compass navigation, gravity sensor to observe actions with higher accuracy, work out monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, and multi-sports mode monitoring. It may also carry out typical smartwatch capabilities like giving notifications. In phrases of dimensions, the Gionee Watch 4 measures 55x45x11.7mm.

Gionee Senorita specs

The Senorita comes with a 1.04-inch TFT contact show with a decision of 240×198 pixels. It can be IP68 licensed and comes with a 130mAh battery. The firm says it may last as long as Three days and has as much as 12 days of standby. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth v4.0. The Senorita comes with coronary heart fee monitoring, sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle monitoring, water ingesting reminders, changeable wallpapers, and a pedometer. It may also observe completely different sports activities like working, biking, swimming, and extra. You can get notifications for varied apps proper on the Senorita. It measures 45x38x10.5mm and weighs 71 grams.

