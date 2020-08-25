Gionee Max launched in India with dual camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 10 at $80

The Gionee Max that was teased recently has actually gotten herein India It’s an entry-level smart device having Spreadtrum’s SC9863A SoC at the helm with 2GB RAM.

It runs Android 10 out of package and has 32GB of storage onboard, however it likewise comes with a devoted microSD card slot for storage growth as much as 256GB.

The Gionee Max is constructed around a 6.1″ HD+ screen, that has a notch up leading for the 5MP selfie camera. Around the back, we get a 13MP main camera signed up with by a Bokeh camera of unidentified resolution.

The Gionee Max does not come with a finger print reader, however you do get Face Unlock for password-less unlocking.

Fueling the whole plan is a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports reverse charging, suggesting you can utilize the Gionee Max to charge other gadgets.

The Gionee Max comes in 3 colors – Black, Red,and Royal Blue It’s priced at INR5,999 ($ 80/EUR70) and will go on sale in India from August 31 through Flipkart.









Gionee Max in Black, Red, and Royal Blue colors

