Gionee Max key specs and design confirmed ahead of August 25 launch

A couple of days back, we discovered Gionee is set to launch an entry-level smart device called Gionee Max on August 25 in India, which will load a huge battery and will be priced under INR6,000 ($ 80/EUR70). Now the business has actually published a banner on its authorities Twitter account to expose the phone’s design, while the discount page on Flipkart has actually been upgraded to expose more specs.

The Gionee Max will load a 6.1″ HD+ waterdrop notch screen with 2.5 D curved glass on top, with the back house to a double cam setup lined up vertically in the top-left corner.

The smart device will have 2GB RAM and 32GB storage onboard, and sustaining the whole bundle will be a 5,000 mAh battery, which will likely draw power through a microUSB port at approximately 10W.

The rest of the specs like the chipset and video cameras are presently unidentified, however we’ll understand more about them and the rates and schedule on Tuesday.

