Gionee M30 with 10,000 mAh battery announced

Last month we saw an upcoming Gionee phone with a 10,000 mAh battery in a certification listing and now we see its official debut – meet the Gionee M30. The phone comes with a ginormous 10,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It’s also got a sleek design with an aluminum frame and back though combined with the ample battery makes it one of the heavist devices in recent memory, tipping the scale at 305 grams.

The Gionee M30 is built around a 6″ IPS LCD with HD+ resolution. The back comes with a leather-like finish with a single 16MP camera and fingerprint scanner while the front packs an 8MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, we have the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.









Gionee M30 key features

The 10,000 mAh cell inside the M30 can be used to power other devices via USB cable. Other notable features include dual stereo speakers, a headphone jack and dual SIM capabilities.

The Gionee M30 will retail for CNY 1,399 ($202) and is slated to go on sale starting August 31.

