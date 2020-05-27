Gionee K6 launched with Helio P60, 4,350mAh battery and affordable pricing

Gionee returned from personal bankruptcy and is making phones once more. Its most current budget plan access in China is the K6 and it’s developed areound a 6.2-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for its 13 MP selfie camera.

Around the back we discover the 16 MP main shooter along with 2 supporting shooters which are not described. There’s additionally a capacitive finger print scanner.

Gionee K6 in black and blue

Under the hood the K6 is powered by the Helio P60 chipset along with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128/256 GB of expanding storage space. The battery is available in at 4,350 mAh and remarkably sufficient the phone boots Android 7.1 Nougat which goes back to 2017.

The Gionee K6 is available in black and blue slope shades and is currently up for sale inChina It begins at CNY 799 ($122) for the 6/128 GB variation, there’s additionally an 8/128 GB design for CNY 899 ($127) and a first-rate 8/256 trim for CNY 1,099 ($155)

Source ( in Chinese)