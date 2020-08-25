Gionee made the K3 Pro authorities in China today, and we can’t choose what’s weirder about it: the truth that it runs Android 9 Pie or the location of its fingerprint sensor.

Let’s fancy. It’s 2020, and Google is going to launch Android 11 in a couple of weeks. And yet this phone ships not with in 2015’s Android 10, however Android 9 Pie from 2018, for some factor.

Next – the fingerprint scanner. Look at the image above and attempt and think where it’s at. If you were believing it’s the bottom best circle in the cam island, you were right. We’ve seen scanners sort of incorporated with cam islands previously, however of the lengthened range, and most importantly – islands that were fixated the back. This one is neither.

So that’s most likely not going to be an extremely smooth cruising opening experience every time. The style is ‘clever’, as in yeah, sure, it is cleaner than with a focused sensor beyond the island, however usability-wise, this looks like a big disadvantage.

Anyway, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 chipset (none of that Dimensity 5G action here), paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The screen is a 6.53-inch HD+ 720×1600 IPS panel, with a 13 MP selfie snapper housed inside the teardrop notch. On the back you get a 16 MP primary webcam, together with 2 other …