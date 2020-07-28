Gionee Android phone with 10,000 mAh battery visits TENAA

Gionee is back and sometimes launches a brand-new phone or 2. This design from the pipeline might capture your attention with one a great deal– 10,000mAh That’s the most significant battery on a phone by the business up until now. We do not have the complete image yet, simply what TENAA exposed.

This might be part of the Marathon series. The Marathon M5, for instance, released in 2015 with a 6,020 mAhbattery The most current was the M2017 with a 7,000 mAh in the tank. This brand-new design, whatever its name, has them both beat by a big margin.

That aside, the brand-new design is absolutely nothing to compose house about. Most frustrating is the Android 7.1 Nougat OS, the rest does reveal some capacity. It’s powered by an unidentified 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU and has remarkably generous memory capabilities– it begins at 4 GB of RAM (with 6 and 8 GB alternatives) while storage is 64/128/256 GB. There’s a microSD slot too.

Gionee phone with 10,000 mAh battery (pictures by TENAA)

The handset has a 5.72″ LCD (720 p+) and procedures 160.6 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm. The weight of 305 g is significant, however barely unexpected thinking about the battery capability. TENAA does not list charging speeds, regrettably. Hopefully, the phone can do more than 10 W, otherwise a complete charge will take permanently.

Anyway, it’s a dual-SIM phone with 4G connection. It has a single 16 MP video camera on the back, simply above the finger print reader, plus an 8 MP selfie video camera on the front. It will be offered in Black (envisioned) and Blue.

This Gionee phone is anticipated to introduce a long time in August.

Source|Via