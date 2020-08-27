Ginnie Graham: During a pandemic, this Tulsa couple erased medical debt for the county | Columnists

“All of which have been a wonderful blessing to reaching 100% of our goal,” said Mona Whitmire. “I believe that so many people can put themselves in the position of facing overwhelming medical debt and understand the consequences and weight of that debt on their ability to take care of themselves and their family.

“Also, because a contribution of $1 can abolish $100 in medical debt, it gives everyone an opportunity to make a difference. That is a powerful influence I believe.”

In the county, families receiving forgiveness live in 11 different cities. Most patients live in Tulsa and Broken Arrow, but some live in small municipalities such as Leonard and Mounds.

“As a champion of increased access to health care, I’m very pleased that Morningcrest can contribute to this unique campaign to lift up Tulsa residents burned by unpayable medical debts,” said Greg Foland, executive director of the Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation in a written statement.

“Helping over 28,000 families, during a global health crisis no less, is a scale of impact our foundation couldn’t pass up. We look forward to being continued stewards of our community along with this campaign’s other generous donors.”

RIP Medical Debt campaigns have been held in cities across the nation and have eliminated about $1 billion in debt. The…