Ginger kombucha fruit salad ice lolly recipe

A gently spiced fruit salad on a stick. Use ginger ale as a substitute of kombucha in case you choose.

If you might be utilizing wood lolly sticks in DIY moulds similar to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they received’t stand straight. 

Basic sugar syrup

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

About 150ml

INGREDIENTS

  • 200g caster sugar
  • 100ml boiling water

METHOD

  1. Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir nicely and switch off the warmth. Cover and depart to chill. Store in a jar. This will maintain for a couple of month.
Ginger kombucha fruit salad ice lolly

Prep time: 5 minutes, plus freezing

MAKES

Four 85ml lollies 

INGREDIENTS

  • 200ml ginger kombucha
  • four tbsp fundamental sugar syrup
  • four slices every of kiwi, strawberry and pineapple

METHOD

  1. Mix collectively the kombucha and syrup. Divide between 4 moulds. Push within the fruit slices and freeze till agency.



