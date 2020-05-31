Ginger kombucha fruit salad ice lolly recipe

A gently spiced fruit salad on a stick. Use ginger ale as a substitute of kombucha in case you choose.
If you might be utilizing wood lolly sticks in DIY moulds similar to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they received’t stand straight.
Basic sugar syrup
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
MAKES
About 150ml
INGREDIENTS
- 200g caster sugar
- 100ml boiling water
METHOD
- Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir nicely and switch off the warmth. Cover and depart to chill. Store in a jar. This will maintain for a couple of month.
Ginger kombucha fruit salad ice lolly
Prep time: 5 minutes, plus freezing
MAKES
Four 85ml lollies
INGREDIENTS
- 200ml ginger kombucha
- four tbsp fundamental sugar syrup
- four slices every of kiwi, strawberry and pineapple
METHOD
- Mix collectively the kombucha and syrup. Divide between 4 moulds. Push within the fruit slices and freeze till agency.