Ginger kombucha fruit salad ice lolly recipe

A gently spiced fruit salad on a stick. Use ginger ale as a substitute of kombucha in case you choose.

If you might be utilizing wood lolly sticks in DIY moulds similar to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they received’t stand straight.

Basic sugar syrup

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

About 150ml

INGREDIENTS

200g caster sugar

100ml boiling water

METHOD

Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir nicely and switch off the warmth. Cover and depart to chill. Store in a jar. This will maintain for a couple of month.

Ginger kombucha fruit salad ice lolly

Prep time: 5 minutes, plus freezing

MAKES

Four 85ml lollies

INGREDIENTS

200ml ginger kombucha

four tbsp fundamental sugar syrup

four slices every of kiwi, strawberry and pineapple

METHOD