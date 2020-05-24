Gilly Flaherty: Everybody struggles with mental health in some way | Football News







As a seven-time Women’s FA Cup winner and two-time league champion, it is simple to know that Gilly Flaherty hates dropping.

Growing up as a younger footballer, the England worldwide usually cried when her group misplaced, however accompanying her tears was a sense of disgrace and embarrassment.

In an unique interview for The Football Show on Sky Sports News as a part of Mental Health Awareness Week, England worldwide Flaherty says through the years she has learnt to know that it’s okay to cry.

“Football was my release, football has always been my release, and even now the moment I turn up for training I forget about everything,” the West Ham captain mentioned.

“But I believe it is extra acceptable now to speak about stuff to not be seen as weak.

“I believe rising up when you cried after a sport it was seen as weak and passionate – and that is one thing I actually struggled with, as a result of I’m so passionate and so aggressive that after I used to lose rising up I might sob my eyes out afterwards.

“But it was more so because I couldn’t cope with the embarrassment and hurt that I felt. Now it’s to the point where if I cry, I cry, I’m not bothered if anyone judges me or has an opinion about it.

“I believe golf equipment at the moment are extra conscious of it (mental health points affecting gamers) and there may be extra training in regards to it.

“I believe everyone suffers with mental health – some greater than others – however I believe folks undergo in alternative ways and have completely different ranges of depth with it.

“If people are honest with themselves everybody struggles in some ways.”

Flaherty, who was a part of the Arsenal squad that gained the quadruple in the 2006-07 season, says the perfect factor anyone who has one thing preying on their thoughts can do is attain out to somebody.

“One of the main things I have taken away over the years is that it’s okay to talk to people,” she mentioned. “Don’t be embarrassed about it.

“And it does not essentially should be about speaking in regards to the concern you’re affected by or that you’re fascinated by – it may very well be a couple of fully completely different topic, which could lead onto that.

“You’ve just got to take that brave step in opening up and speaking.”

Flaherty has an enviable medal assortment and is among the stars of the ladies’s sport however the 28-year-old gained a new-found respect earlier this 12 months, when – as part of the FA’s Heads Up mental health campaign – she publicly opened up about her try and take her personal life.

“The reaction I had to that was fantastic. It has been incredible,” Flaherty mentioned.

“I believe folks see me in a unique mild now as a result of I’m such a tricky character on the pitch. I believe folks discover me much more relatable, and so they know that though I had all the pieces going for me in my life, there was some extent the place I hit a brick wall and I could not see anyplace else to show.

“There wasn’t just one thing I can pinpoint (that got me to that stage). I think it was a load of things that came together and I just went bang.”

Hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from May 18-24 2020. Find out more here.

If you are affected by points associated to mental wellbeing or need to speak, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.