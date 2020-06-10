Gigi Hadid’s dad and his childhood home in Palestine – Middle East Monitor

American real estate mogul, Palestinian-born Mohammed Hadid posted a photograph of himself standing outside his family’s home in the town of Safad in Palestine from which the household was evicted in 1948 by Jewish immigrants.

In the caption accompanying the picture on Instagram Hadid wrote: “When we lived in Tunisia .. I asked my Father,, [sic] But why father you took a Jewish family from a boat full of refugees from Poland in Haifa, in to our Home in SAFAD Palestine?”

“Jewish life Mattered to my father then in said in 1946 .. and his friends that took other families into there [sic] homes as guest. But we became refugees in 1948,” that he continued.

“Jewish life mattered to us then .. hope one day will see the light to Have Palestinian life matters .. the day will come for coexistence In peace, respect .. Love you Babba Anwar Hadid,” he concluded.

Hadid is outspoken about embracing his Palestinian heritage along with instilling an expression of Palestinian identity in his young ones.

Hadid may be the father of world renowned supermodels, Bella and Gigi Hadid.