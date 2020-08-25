Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Last Minute Baby Prep: Everything We Know!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are all set to invite their very first kid into the world!

As fans understand, the power couple are anticipating their child to get here in September, which suggests the 25-year-old is going to pop any day now. Not to stress, though: the set are prepared. The supermodel and the One Direction alum just recently left the 32-acre Pennsylvania area she owns with little sibling Bella Hadid for their recently remodelled Manhattan penthouse, given that Hadid prepares to deliver in the Big Apple.

Now, Gi and Z simply need to await the stork to zip. An expert informed E! News:

“Zayn and Gigi are really excited, and have been loving this experience together.”

Unsurprisingly, everything remains in best order for baby Zigi’s arrival. The expert described that the couple have actually chosen the home furnishings for the nursery, reviewed their collection of parenting books, and selected Yolanda Hadid‘s brain with every parenting concern that entered your mind:

“They both are reading parenting books. [They] have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together… She is so happy she’s with her mom through all of this and is learning so much about parenting.”

The biggest resource for any moms and dad is a grandparent! The …