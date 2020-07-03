Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Hides Her Growing Baby Bump

Want to know what sort of model like Gigi Hadid hides her baby bump? Well, the clear answer is simple!

The 25-year-old hosted a livestream conversation with chef, welfare advocate and activist Sophia Roe on her Instagram page in regards to the Black Lives Matter movement and approaches to be a good ally.

As per usual, Gigi was glowing through the livestream, looking fresh-faced and chic in a beige jumpsuit. Still, many conversations focused on her looks, specifically regarding her pregnancy.

One follower commented:

“How do you not have a tummy?? I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!”

Gigi’s response? She replied playfully:

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best!”

This isn’t even the very first time Gigi’s adoring public has surveilled her pregnancy human body a little too closely. Back in May, Bella’s sister commented on people who thought she was artificially enhancing her cheeks:

“People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

And let’s maybe not ignore that focusing on Hadid’s body is really a distraction from the genuinely important and informative conversation she had with Roe, which covered topics like privilege, redlining, gentrification, and much more.

Zayn Malik’s baby momma hasn’t been finding the time off all through quarantine to simply enjoy her pregnancy. She’s been busy with activism and creativity, and finding approaches to combine the 2. On July 1, she launched Gigi’s Journal Part II together with V Magazine, with the theme “quaranti[me].”

The journal was “initially conceived to document creativity in quarantine,” but expanded to embrace the BLM movement as protests broke out throughout the world.

Gigi wrote in her editor’s note:

“I felt strongly that it was important to me, and a responsibility of mine and V Magazine, to make sure we are amplifying Black-American voices using this platform and privilege. Therefore, in the first two spreads, you will find written pieces by amazing Black-American writers and activists who have been extremely informative and inspiring for me and many others… Additionally, a percentage of proceeds from the sales of this Journal, as well as my pledge to personally match, in donation, what is raised from sold copies, will be split between four organizations that I feel are all pushing in the right direction—supporting equality and racial justice.”

Focusing an excessive amount of attention on a woman’s body is commonly icky in just about any situation — but specially when we’re maybe not giving enough attention to that woman’s actions! It appears like Gigi is performing really incredible things today. Good for you personally, girl!