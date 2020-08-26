Gigi Hadid reveals her baby bump in stunning new pregnancy photo shoot

Her growing stubborn belly was on complete display screen as she presented in a range of streaming, loose gowns.

“Growing an angel :)” she captioned the photos.

“Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!” Hadid included.

In July, Hadid informed her fans through IG Live, “I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say obviously, ‘make sure you don’t miss it.'”

The Vogue cover star included: “I compose in my journal a lot, and I simply do not wish to stress over awakening every day throughout my pregnancy and, like, stress over needing to like appearance adorable or post something.”

She likewise thanked her fans for supporting her: “I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe, and everything’s going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments.”

