Gigi Hadid Finally Shows Off Her Pregnant Belly – Watch!

Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy is real, y’all!

The supermodel took to Instagram Live to share entries from her journal with fans, when she finally decided to show off her baby bump!

Zayn Malik’s future baby momma admitted she hadn’t been posting much about her pregnancy journey because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and fight for social justice, noting that the baby growing inside of her wasn’t “the most important thing in the world.” (Tell that to them! LOLz!)

However, she decided to quell her fans’ thirst for *pregnancy content* by stepping back from the camera and exposing her belly, telling viewers:

“There’s my belly, y’all. Like… it’s there.”

It really is!

Watch the video (below) to see for yourself!

GIGI SHOWED HER BELLY OH MY GOD AWWW pic.twitter.com/lG7JlJOJJ8 — Lissy ²⁸ (@bbyharoId) July 15, 2020

And for a longer version of Gi’s IG Live, ch-ch-check out the clip (below).

So adorable!

Fans have been craving a peek at Gigi’s belly for so long, she started trending because of it. We can’t imagine the reaction she’ll get once the baby’s actually born…