Gigi Hadid Denies Having Fillers While Explaining Her Body’s Pregnancy Changes!

Gigi Hadid is lastly talking out about these incessant cosmetic surgery rumors!

For years, followers have speculated on whether or not or not the supermodel, alongside together with her sister Bella Hadid, has gone below the knife to reinforce her bodily look. It’s very a lot alongside the strains of what many have stated about Kylie Jenner‘s main transformation…

However, on Wednesday, the starlet addressed the gossip in a dialog with Maybelline make-up artist Erin Parsons on Instagram Live, and opposite to the favored opinion about her completely plump cheeks, Gigi revealed she’s by no means had any fillers injected!

The 25-year-old defined her look has the whole lot to do with genetics:

“People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

The expectant momma stated her cheeks have “always” been fuller and have solely gotten greater as her being pregnant progresses. As you’re probably conscious, Gigi is anticipating her first youngster with Zayn Malik! Hadid talked about her physique had began altering months in the past whereas she was nonetheless working throughout Fashion Week and lengthy earlier than we knew there was a child on the best way.

Here’s a shot of Gigi throughout that point, simply to offer you some perspective!

The mannequin supplied extra causes as to why a bit of nip-tuck is pointless for her:

“I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in.”

In addition, she stated that picture-perfect brows are additionally fully pure:

“It’s so funny, the things you see online. People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born.”

Gigi does have a cute throwback picture from her childhood as her IG icon, so you possibly can attempt to dispute her there for those who’d like!

As the dialog continued, the ladies additionally mentioned whether or not Hadid’s nostril or cheeks will bear any modifications whereas she’s pregnant — however Gigi stated even when they did, she wouldn’t be bothered by it:

“Maybe. Don’t worry. I’m happy with the natural process of the world.”

Aww, love that! Cheers to embracing motherhood and all the difficult issues that include bringing one other human into this world. Who is aware of if it will quiet her critics, however we definitely admire the message about acknowledging pure magnificence right here. For extra of the pair’s dialog, ch-ch-check out the complete on-line chat (under):