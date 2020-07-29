Gigastone, 4K Game Turbo, 64GB, Micro SD Card, A2 4K, Rose Gold, Mini-Case Package, (MSD-4KGameTurbo-RG-64GB-1PK), [5-Yrs-Free-Data-Recovery]

Price:
$12.99 - $11.99
(as of Jul 29,2020 03:10:49 UTC – Details)
Product Description
[4K UHD] read/write up to 95/35 MB/s. V30 video speed Grade, UHD 4K video recording, UHD 4K gaming
[App] A2 grade provides faster App loading performance for Smartphones & Tablets
[Compatibility] high-speed camera, DSLR, camcorder, drone, gaming, smartphones, laptop, tablet, PC, dash cam, surveillance
[Environment] waterproof, shockproof, Temperature-proof and X-ray proof
[Support] Gigastone 5-year limited warranty.