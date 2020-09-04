Gigastone 16GB 5-Pack Micro SD Card, Camera Plus 90MB/s, Full HD Video, U1 C10 Class 10 Micro SDHC UHS-I Memory Card, with MicroSD to SD adapter

Price: $18.98
Product Description
Speed Class
Class 10 (C10) U1
Class 10 (C10) U1
Class 10 (C10) U1
U3
U3
iPhone/Android Smartphone
Data Storage
Data Storage
Data Storage/Run App
Data Storage/Run App
Data Storage/Run App
Tablet & e-Reader
Data Storage
Data Storage
Data Storage/Run App
Data Storage/Run App
Data Storage/Run App
Computer/Laptop
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Drone (DJI, Snaptain, Drocon)
Full HD
Full HD
Full HD
4K UHD
4K UHD
Camera (Canon, Nikon, Sony)
Full HD
Full HD
Full HD
4K UHD
4K UHD
Dash Cam (Garmin, Aukey, Rexing)
Full HD
Full HD
Full HD
4K UHD
4K UHD
Surveilance Camera (Wyze Cam)
Full HD
Full HD
Full HD
4K UHD
4K UHD
Action Camera (GoPro)
✓
✓
Gaming (Nintendo Swtich)
✓
✓
✓
[Memory Bank] Capture, cherish and well-store all the best moments. Read speed up to 90 MB/s, Full HD video displaying/recording, share your beautiful memories in high resolution images.
[Safely Store] Reserve your Files, Photos, Videos and Music.
[Compatibility] Storage for Laptop, Tablet, PC, Smartphones, Camera, Dashcam, e-Reader, Drone and home camera with files, videos, music. Compatible with Nintendo Switch GoPro Android phone, Samsung Canon Nikon
[Environment] Waterproof, shockproof, temperature-proof and X-Ray proof
[Support] Gigastone 5-year limited warranty