Giecy Voice Amplifier Portable Bluetooth 30W 2800mAh Rechargeable PA System Speaker for Multiple Locations Such as Classroom, Meetings and Outdoors

Product Description

Multi functional Voice Amplifier

Compared to the latest models of Voice Amplifiers in the market, Ours are with Higher Fidelity, Lower Noise but stronger Output Power, which is more user friendly to all our customers.

Adjusted amplifier mode

The portable voice amplifier choose to adjust the volume of the reverb mode to make the sound more powerful, making the sound cover a wide area.The voice amplifier are designed for indoor and outdoor use. When switching on, select the corresponding amplifier mode. Adjust the volume of Reverb mode outdoors to make the sound more powerful. Set the Reverb mode indoors to reduce or eliminate howling and to make the original sound reinforcement clearer and louder.

Specifications

Output Power:RWS 30W max

Frequency Response:100Hz-13KHz

Working Temperature-10℃-60℃

Size: 4.5×3.5×1.7inch

Unit Weight: 11.03oz

The packaging contents:

1xAC-DC Charger

1xAdjustable Strap

1xQuick Start Guide 1xWired Microphone Headset 1xVoice Amplifier

Large Capacity Battery

Voice Amplifier Portable Battery capacity is 2800mAh, But it only takes around 3-5 hours to full charge the battery, In addition, personal voice amplifier is able to provide premium, dynamic sound at all volume levels.

Bluetooth voice amplifier

voice amplifier portable not only an amplifiers but also a portable Bluetooth Amplifiers, you can stream your favorite music from any type of Bluetooth-enabled mobile device, up to 33 feet away.

FM mode

When you are resting, turn on the radio voice amplifier and enjoy your personal time. Get the latest news and focus on them in real time.

TF card/USB Disk Support

Portable voice amplifier ,During TF card/USB Disk mode, you may play the music/ keep the record on your needs. Please make sure the TF card/USB Disk is insert before the recording.

