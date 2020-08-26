Giants Trade Rob Brantly To Yankees

The Yankees have actually gotten seasoned catcher Rob Brantly from the Giants in exchange for money and designated him to their alternate training website, per a group statement. Brantly was designated for task early in the season and designated outright to the Giants’ alternate website after clearing waivers. He’s not presently on the 40-man lineup however will be contributed to the Yankees’ 60-man gamer swimming pool.

The 31-year-old Brantly appeared in simply one video game with the Giants and went 0-for-3 prior to his DFA. He’s a well-traveled veteran that has actually seen action in parts of 6 MLB seasons, striking at a combined.228/.292/.330 clip in 432 plate looks. Brantly has a strong 28 percent caught-stealing rate from behind the meal however less beneficial number in regards to pitch framing.

Brantly will include some capturing depth to a Yankees club that has actually seen Gary Sanchez battle at the plate and Chris Iannetta leave for retirement. Backup Kyle Higashioka, on the other hand, is on the hurt list due to an oblique pressure, which triggered the Yankees to raise veteranErik Kratz New York likewise has catchers Josh Thole, Max McDowell and Wynston Sawyer at its alternate training website at the minute.