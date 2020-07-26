Giants signing ex-Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro to replace Aldrick Rosas

Catanzaro, 29, had a hard time in his return to the Jets last summer season and retired after missing out on 2 additional points in the preseason opener versus theGiants In 2017, Catanzaro made 25 of 30 field-goal efforts.

He invested 2018 with the Panthers and Buccaneers prior to being revived to the Jets to replace left Pro Bowler JasonMyers Catanzaro invested his very first 3 NFL seasons with the Cardinals.

Rosas, 25, is dealing with 3 misdemeanor charges of negligent driving, hit and run residential or commercial property damage and driving on a suspended license in California after a vehicle mishap.