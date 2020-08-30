Giants More Likely To Buy Than Sell

The San Francisco Giants are no longer seen around the league as a group ripe for selecting, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman (via Twitter). In reality, it’s now most likely that the Giants will aim to contribute to their club instead of deduct.

At 15-19 the Giants sit 9 video games back from the Dodgers for the department, however they’re just 2 video games out of a wild card area. Powered by unexpected production from the similarity Mike Yastrzemski (2.1 fWAR), Donovan Solano (0.8 fWAR), Kevin Gausman (0.9 fWAR), and Austin Slater (1.1 fWAR), the Giants have actually been a remarkably powerful offending club. They have actually been competitive on a night-to-night basis, and less than 2 days far from the due date, the Giants might still go in any case depending upon their play this weekend. As of right now, other clubs think they’ll be purchasers.

The Giants definitely weren’t deemed competitors going into the season, and most likely would not put them because camp even after a remarkably competitive start, however with a broadened playoff field, they are as practical a postseason competitor as anybody beyond Pittsburgh in a congested National League playoff race. If they do wind up purchasing, it’s safe to presume the Giants will still have an eye towards contention in future seasons.

