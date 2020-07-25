Giants, Dodgers players the butt of jokes after high-end collision at first base

Taylor was racing towards first simply as Sandoval was jumping in a vain effort to capture a high toss from 3rd.

BLUE JAYS TO PLAY IN BUFFALO MINORS PARK AMIDST PANDEMIC

Then it occurred: Taylor ran face-first right into the behind of the 268- poundSandoval Both players went toppling to the ground.

It wasn’t rather a “Down goes Frazier!” minute– however it was close. Social media users, of course, liked it.

Despite the crash, Taylor didn’t appear hurt and he remained in the video game. The Dodgers went on to win 9-1, after pounding the Giants 8-1 the previous night. (New Dodger Mookie Betts– who just recently signed a 12- year, $365 million agreement– went 1-for-6 Friday, with one RBI.)

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE MLB PROTECTION

After the video game, Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts quipped, “Pablo resembles a fire hydrant. I do not like that match,” according to the Dodgersway site.