Giants Designate Joe McCarthy – MLB Trade Rumors

The Giants revealed that they have actually designated outfielder Joe McCarthy for task to include simply- promoted catcherJoey Bart They likewise optioned catcher Tyler Heineman.

McCarthy was a 2015 5th- round choice of the Rays, and though he ended up being a decently concerned possibility with the franchise, he fought with their Triple- A affiliate last season. Tampa Bay then traded McCarthy to the Giants for lefty Jacob Lopez at last year’s due date.

During his very first action with the San Francisco company in 2019, McCarthy batted an awful.165/.247/.241 in 89 Triple- A plate looks. While he still handled to open 2020 as San Francisco’s beginning best fielder, McCarthy was not able to benefit from the chance over a simple 10 PA, as he set out 5 times and stopped working to gather a hit.