Giants Designate Andrew Triggs – MLB Trade Rumors

The Giants have designated righty Andrew Triggs for assignment. That’ll create 40-man space for Trevor Cahill, whose contract was selected.

Triggs only made one appearance this year, coughing up three earned runs while recording only a single out. He’s still looking to reestablish himself in the majors after his career was interrupted by surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.

From 2016-18, Triggs provided the Athletics with 163 innings of 4.53 ERA pitching, though ERA estimators have pointed to greater promise. Triggs owns a career 4.17 FIP, 4.11 xFIP, and 4.09 SIERA.