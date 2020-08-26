Giants defensive backs are only holding tennis balls this year

The Red Sox pitching personnel has actually been traditionally bad in 2020 by David Salituro

New York Giants defensive backs do not get jerseys, only tennis balls.

The New York Giants make every effort to set an NFL record for the least holding charges in a season.

It takes some balls to not get somebody else’s jersey when they’re plainly much better than you. That’s why football selected you to be a rotational defensive back and not a star pass receiver. So what sort of balls are we speaking about? We’re speaking about huge, yellow feltedtennis balls New head coach Joe Judge is at it once again with his Pop Warner concepts towards training mature males.

Looked like Giants defensive backs had tennis balls taped to their hands throughout practice the previous couple of days. Turns out, that holds true. Judge stated they’re teaching them not to hold. “We’re not going to accept penalties. So we’ll find any little trick we can to teach them.” pic.twitter.com/gJ0hzeEXDu — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan 21) August 26, 2020

Will these tennis balls assist the New York Giants not go 2-14 this season?

