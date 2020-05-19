Giants CB DeAndre Baker pleads not guilty to armed robbery and assault charges | NFL News





DeAndre Baker

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has actually begged not guilty to all 8 charges versus him coming from recently’s declared armed robbery in Miramar,Florida

.

Bradford Cohen, Baker’s lawyer, submitted the composed appeals to Broward County Circuit Court on Monday mid-day, a day after Baker was launched from prison on $200,000 bond.

Baker, 22, asked for a test by court, although NJ.com reports no court days have actually been established.

Miramar authorities provided apprehension warrants for Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on Thursday on 4 matters each of armed robbery with a gun. Baker encounters an extra 4 matters of worsened assault with a gun.

Baker is implicated of attracting a semi-automatic weapon at a little event at a home in Miramar recently and, in sychronisation with Dunbar, burglarizing several sufferers of greater than $11,000 (₤ 9,000) in money, an $18,000 (₤15,000) Rolex watch, a $25,000 (₤20,000) Hublot watch, a $17,500 (₤14,500) Audemars Piguet watch and various other belongings.

Quinton Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks in March

Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Grieco, informed ESPN that his customer strategies to beg not guilty to the 4 armed robbery charges he encounters.

Dunbar, 27, was likewise launched Sunday early morning, on $100,000 bond.

Both guys transformed themselves knowSaturday The lawyers for both guys have actually stated their customers are innocent, mentioning affadavits authorized by the very same witnesses that initially informed authorities of the event.

According to ESPN, the declared robbery occurred throughout an “illegal dice gambling game” at a home in Miramar with 15-20 individuals existing, and that a turmoil followed after events were implicated of making use of “loaded dice.”

Baker was composed by the Giants in the preliminary (30 th general) out of Georgia in2019 He had 61 takes on, 2 takes on for loss and 8 pass defenses in 16 video games (15 begins) as a novice.

Dunbar was gotten by the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March for a 2020 fifth-round choice.

He got in the NFL with Washington as an undrafted freelance in 2015 and has 150 takes on and 9 interceptions in 58 job video games (25 begins). Last period, he videotaped a career-high 4 interceptions in 11 video games.