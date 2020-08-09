Giants Announce Multiple Roster Moves

In addition to a trade today, the Giants have actually made a series of roster moves ahead of this afternoon’s match with the Dodgers (very first reported by Maria Guardado of MLB.com). They’ll make a couple of tweaks to the pitching personnel, restoring left-hander Jarlin Garcia from the 60- day hurt list and including veteran Trevor Cahill to the taxi team. To make space, Andrew Suarez has actually been optioned to the group’s alternate training website and infielder Abiatal Avelino was designated for project.

More to come.