Giants all-time great Lawrence Taylor calls Michael Jordan ‘the most competitive person I know’

“Of all the people I know, he’s probably the most competitive person I know,” Taylor informedThe New York Post “He’ll bet on a daggone 50-foot putt and goddammit, if he bets on it, nine times out of 10 he’s gonna make it.”

Jordan’s competitive drive was represented in the current ESPN docudrama “The Last Dance”, which had to do with Jordan as well as the ’90 s ChicagoBulls Jordan was likewise referred to as a hefty bettor, that would certainly bank on essentially anything.

“Don’t get it confused,” Taylor informed the paper. “He is trying to win every bet. He might not care, but he is trying to win every bet. Everything that is out there. He’s trying to win at all times. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Taylor, that played in the NFL for 13 periods with the Giants, was called to 10 Pro Bowls as well as was an eight-time All-Pro first-team option. He was likewise recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year 3 times as well as is commonly considered as among the very best protective gamers in organization background.