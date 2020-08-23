Giants Acquire Daniel Roberston, Designate Hunter Pence

The Giants have actually gotten infielder Daniel Robertson from the Rays in exchange for money factors to consider or a gamer to be called later on, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (Twitter link). Robertson has actually been designated to the Giants’ alternate training website. To clear 40-man lineup area, outfielder Hunter Pence has actually been designated for project, reports Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group (via Twitter).

Robertson was designated for project himself previously today. The 26-year-old appeared like a strong rotational piece back in 2018, when he struck.262/.382/.415 (128 wRC+) in 340 plate looks while playing all throughout the infield. Unfortunately, Robertson’s power totally vanished last season, as he stumbled to.213/.312/.295 line (71 wRC+) in 237 plate looks. Still, as a flexible, optionable 26-year-old one year eliminated from a quality offending season, it’s simple to see the appeal forSan Francisco Indeed, that the Giants agreeably swung a trade recommends the front workplace feared he ‘d get declared had they attempted to suffer the waiver wire.

The Robertson acquisition marks completion of Pence’s 2nd stint with S.F. Thanks a minimum of partly to swing modifications he made in the 2018-19 offseason, Pence made an amazing recover with theRangers He hit …