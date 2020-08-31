Giants Acquire Anthony Banda – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rays have actually traded left- hander Anthony Banda to the Giants, Robert Murray reports. The Giants sent out money factors to consider in return, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle was amongst those to tweet. To include Banda, the Giants positioned outfielder Joey Rickard on the 60- day hurt list with left elbow swelling.

The 27- year- old Banda invested a brief time in limbo, as the Rays designated him for taskSunday Banda’s a previous leading 100 possibility whom the Rays obtained from the Diamondbacks in a 3- method trade going into the 2018 season, though he hasn’t made much of a big league effect up until now. Banda ended up tossing simply 51 1/3 innings with the Rays, consisting of 7 frames this year, and taping a 5.96 AGE (and a far much better 3.67 FIP) with 7.19 K/9 versus 3.16 BB/9.