Giantex Floor Folding Gaming Sofa Chair Lounger Folding Adjustable 14-Position Sleeper Bed Couch Recliner (Black)



Price: $78.99 - $74.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 13:27:16 UTC – Details)





【Thick Padded】: High quality surface and thick padded inside material, which could give you comfortable and relaxing sitting feeling.

【Elegant Design】: The surface of this item has 18 lattice, and simple one color design, it could suit for different home decorate style. It could be used in bedroom, living room or balcony.

【Perfect Detail Workmanship】: High quality iron wire connecting procedure which could make this cage more durable and solid. And the structure follows the scientific principle and is strong enough to hold cats to play.

【100% Satisfaction Guaranteed】: No assemble is required and easy for transportation and storing. We also would try our best to give you satisfied shopping experience, if there is quality, we would make best solution to solve the problem.