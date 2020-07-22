Giantex 360 Degree Swivel Gaming Floor Chair w/Armrests, Adjustable 6-Position Folding Floor Chair, Padded Backrest Great for Games Reading, Lazy Sofa Lounger for Teens Adults (Black/Red)



【Six Adjustable Back Positions】: This convertible floor single sofa can be fully adjusted and firmly fixed in six positions from 50 degree to 90 degree, satisfying all your needs to sleep, reading and relaxing and perfectly fitting your spine to provide the optimal comfort.

【Sturdy & Durable Construction】: Padded with recycled cotton and heavy-duty steel frame, this recliner chair with cover offers you the stable and comfortable relaxing experience to ensure the high resilience and skin-friendly feel. Overstuffed backrest and armrest will bring you more comfortable, just like the whole body is wrapped up in chair.

【Fully Foldable and Easy for Storage】: The backrest of our lazy sofa chair is fully foldable. And it can be completely folded in the compact size, ideal for storage and transportation. When you want to use a sofa, you don’t need any tools and just open it and sit comfortably on it, perfect for a relaxing nap or unexpected guests.

【Wide Application】: This sofa has a wide range of uses. It can be used in different spaces such as living room, playing room or any other place according to your actual needs. You can sit on the balcony reading, lie in the living room having a rest, or even, when your friends come to your home, it can provide an additional seat.