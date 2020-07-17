Giantex 360 Degree Swivel Gaming Chair, 4-Position Adjustable Folding Floor Chair,330lb Spring Support, Comfortable Padded Backrest, Lazy Sofa Chair Game Rocker for Teens Adults (Coffee)



Price: $179.99 - $149.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 11:13:22 UTC – Details)

Specifications:

Color: Coffee

Material: linen, steel, sponge and spring

Product size: 24”x26”x34.5”(LXWXH)

Weight capacity:330lbs

Net weight:22lbs

Package includes:

1x Lazy sofa chair

Giantex lazy sofa chair: ideal for your relaxing time.



high quality and super stylish

Siting in our floor sofa, leaving all worries behind, you need such time to refresh yourself. The steel frame and sponge cushion material can not only provide comfort for you but also make the chair lasting a long time. What’s more, the lazy sofa chair can be fully folded that is easy to store. It is a versatile sofa chair and it can be used for playing games, watching TV or reading books.

Four angle adjustment, according to your need to choose the position

360 degree swivel allowing you to easily and conveniently move

The cover of base can be removed ,easy to clean

Ideal for playing games, watching TV or reading books, universal use

【360 Degrees Swivel Base】: Unlike other common floor gaming chair, at the bottom of ours is a swivel base. That brings much convenience when you want to get something around. Life is so incredible, why not rotate this game rocker with you.

【4 Positions Adjustable Backrest】: The backrest can be adjusted into 4 different positions to fit your body as well as possible. We pretty understand the potential needs that we all will feel more comfortable to switch more sitting postures.

【Springs Built-in Greater Support】: Our floor game rocker can bear 330 lbs weight. There are plenty of high density springs built in, shaping the whole chair much better than foam. On them is thick soft sponge which also make it comfortable to sit on.

【Easily Removable Base Cover】: This swivel base cover can be taken off when it gets dirty. Such user-friendly design saves the hassle to clean a huge chair, doesn’t it? The fabric is superior linen that won’t be easy to torn out except for cats. You know.

【Fully Foldable and Easy for Storage】:This backrest of our lazy sofa chair is foldable fully. If you want to clear out more space for some activities like indoor work out, you just fold it up. Super space saving.