Giantex 360 Degree Swivel Gaming Chair, 4-Position Adjustable Folding Floor Chair, 330lb Spring Support, Comfortable Padded Backrest, Lazy Sofa Chair Game Rocker for Teens Adults

【360-degreeSwivel Base】: This revolving chair equipped with a 360 degrees swivel base, which will bring much convenience when you want to get something around. And it can rotate freely with your mood, help create a relaxing atmosphere, and add fun to your work and life. When you feel tired or bored at work, you can sit on it, spin and relax.

【Four Angles Adjustable Back】: The lazy floor sofa has four angles and can switch from chair to reclining chair in seconds. So you can lie in your chair and take a nap. Meanwhile, you can find the most comfortable position by adjusting your back through four different angles and try to meet the different requirements of your widespread use.

【Foldable Design & Easy to Store】: The backrest of our lazy sofa chair is foldable fully. If you want to make more room for some indoor activities, you just fold it up. After folding, the sofa becomes compact and easy to store. When you want to use a sofa, you don’t need any tools and just open it and sit comfortably on it.

【Interior Springs Offer Great Support】: Our floor game rocker can bear almost 330 lbs weight. There are plenty of high density springs built in, which provide comfortable and excellent elasticity. What’s more, the high density sponges add extra comfort to you. When sitting on it, you could completely relax yourself.

【Wide Application Design】: This sofa has a wide range of uses. It can be used in different spaces such as living room, playing room or any other place according to your actual needs. You can sit on the balcony reading, lie in the living room having a rest, or even, when your friends come to your home, it can provide an additional seat.