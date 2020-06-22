Giant squid washes up on South African beach in rare sighting – Armenian News

A fully intact giant squid washed up on a beach in South Africa earlier this month – a rare sighting for an animal that was only first captured on video in its natural habitat seven years back, Fox News reports.

“Seeing it at first really took my breath away,” Adéle Grosse, who spotted the dead animal while on a walk with her husband in Brittania Bay, told Live Science. “Honestly, it looked like a majestic prehistoric animal.”

Giants squids, who frequently live between 2,000 and 3,200 feet below the top, are only seen once every few years and washed up carcasses are rarely intact, Michael Vecchione, an invertebrate zoologist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, told the publication. A live giant squid has never been caught.

Grosse estimated the squid was about 13 feet long and weighed about 660 pounds, which is actually on small side. Female giant squids can measure 60 feet across, in accordance with Live Science.

The carnivorous creatures have eight arms and two longer tentacles all with powerful suction that help them capture prey, according to Vecchione.

Giant squids can feast upon fish, squids, octopuses, nautiluses, cuttlefish and also other giant squids.

Vecchione said giant squids bite off little items of their prey with their beak.

The squid’s “esophagus goes through the center of the brain, so that it has to bite pieces of food so that they will be small enough to squeeze through the mind,” that he told Live Science.

Even the squid’s eyes are giant: at one-foot long they are the greatest of any animal, in accordance with Vecchione.