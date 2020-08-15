Giant panda cub born in Dutch zoo named Fan Xing – Panorama

The giant panda cub born in the Dutch Ouwehands Zoo has actually been named Fan Xing, the zoo in Rhenen, main Netherlands, revealed on Friday, according to Xinhua

The cub was born on May 1 this year. Over 22,000 votes were cast worldwide and Fan Xing ended up being the close winner. He Kang, He Shun, Dan Qing and Xing He were the other choices, according to the zoo.

“Fan is the abbreviation for Fan Gao, which refers to Van Gogh in Chinese,” Ouwehands Zoo stated in a declaration.

“Van Gogh is among the most well-known Dutch artists in China, so the word Fan could be seen as a connection to the Netherlands. Xing is from the cub’s father Xing Ya. Xing means star in Chinese, which symbolizes hope and the right direction.”

“The birth of the panda cub symbolizes the friendship between China and the Netherlands… With the panda cub, we also have a new ‘ambassador’ for both peoples,” Chen Ribiao, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy to the Netherlands, stated at a name statement event.

“The arrival of this panda cub will encourage us to continue to push for biodiversity and the protection of wild species, including giant pandas,” stated Chen.

The giant panda is a threatened types that is just discovered in the wildin China An global reproducing program was developed to safeguard the types and the …