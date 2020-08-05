Giant of Northern Ireland peace Hume laid to rest in small service By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters John Hume’s casket is brought into St Eugene’s Cathedral in Londonderry



By Lorraine O’Sullivan

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (Reuters) – Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume was kept in mind for his unshakeable dedication to non-violence at a small funeral service on Wednesday where the pope, previous U.S. President Bill Clinton and fellow Nobel Laureate, the Dalai Lama, sent out messages of assistance.

Hume, the Roman Catholic designer of the 1998 Good Friday peace arrangement that ended 30 years of sectarian violence, was credited with dragging a British area shaken by bloodshed to the negotiating table. He passed away on Monday aged 83.

Respecting COVID-19 constraints, less than 100 mourners in masks, consisting of Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and the Catholic and Protestant leaders of Northern Ireland were dotted around the big St Eugene’s Cathedral in Hume’s nativeDerry

In messages read out by Bishop Donal McKeown, Pope Francis applauded Hume’s untiring efforts to promote peace, the Dalai Lama his deep conviction to the power of discussion. Clinton and his spouse, Hillary, shared their unhappiness at the loss of their good friend.

“With his long-lasting sense of honour, he kept progressing versus all chances towards a brighter future …